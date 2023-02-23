Daredevil star Charlie Cox headed for Comic Expo

Daredevil star Charlie Cox will be joining his co-star Vincent D'Onofrio at the upcoming Calgary Entertainment and Comic Expo, along with stars from Arrow and Stranger Things.

Cox, best-known as Matt Murdock, aka The Daredevil, will be starring in a new season of the series called Daredevil: Born Again, which will debut on Disney+ in 2024.

Before that Cox will join D'Onofrio, who plays Kingpin on the series, in Calgary April 27-30.

Jeffrey Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna on Stranger Things, will make his Calgary Expo debut as well. Bower has also appeared in the Twilight saga, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwand.

Canadian actor Stephen Amell, who played Arrow on the CW series Arrow and now stars in the Starz series Heelz, will also be a guest.

Over 500 artists and exhibitors will be on hand at Stampede Park for the Calgary Expo, including previously announced guests David Harbour, Hayden Christiansen, Gwendolyn Christie, James McAvoy, Sam Raimi, D'Onofrio, Zach Levi, Christina Ricci and others.

More guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more about Calgary Expo, go to their website.