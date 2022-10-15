Darryl Sutter joins the 700 win club

The 700 club Darryl Sutter just joined isn't quite as exclusive as the one Albert Pujols now belongs to, but it's not a bad bunch to belong to.

Sutter, the Flames' head coach, won his 700th NHL game Thursday when the Flames defeated the Avalanche 5-3 in their season opener at the Saddledome.

That elevated Sutter, a two-time Stanley Cup winner, to a group of 11 NHL hockey coaches who have won at least 700 games.

The list is topped by Scotty Bowman, the only NHL coach with over 1,000 wins, at 1,244.

He's followed by former Blues and Blackhawk coach Joel Quenneville, at 969, followed by former Predators, Capitals and Islander bench boss Barry Trotz at 914.

Ken Hitchcock won 849, while Lindsay Ruff and Al Arbour both won 782.

Paul Maurice (776), Alain Vigneault (722), and Peter Laviolette (717) are next.

With one more win, Sutter will pass Mike Babcock at 701.

When asked about the significance of the milestone Thursday, Sutter said, "It means a lot. It means I coached four good teams (Chicago, San Jose, LA Kings and Calgary twice)."

The Flames' next game is Saturday night in Edmonton.