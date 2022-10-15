Darryl Sutter joins the 700 win club

Darryl Sutter won his 700th game as an NHL head coach Thursday night against the Avalanche Darryl Sutter won his 700th game as an NHL head coach Thursday night against the Avalanche

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina