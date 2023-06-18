Dawgs stay hot, rolling over Lethbridge Bulls 12-2

The opponent may have changed Saturday, but the runs kept on coming for the Okotoks Dawgs.

The team got six RBI and a home run from Titus Dumitru and four hits from Brendan Luther en route to a 12-2 victory, the team's 12th win of the season.

Okotoks has been on a tear this weekend, racking up 30 runs on six home runs and 43 hits in a pair of big victories over Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.

Graham Brunner threw five innings for Okotoks, striking out eight and allowing two hits and one run.

Dawgs play Lethbridge in a Father's Day game at 2:05 p.m.

The Dawgs lead second-place Sylvan Lake Gulls by a game.

