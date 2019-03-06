Calgary police launched an initiative last December to address the rapid growth of methamphetamine use in the city and over 200 drug trafficking charges have been laid since the beginning of the year.

Multiple police units were involved in the Daylight Initiative, which was aimed at methamphetamine trafficking at the street-level.

Police executed search warrants across the city and 43 people are now facing a total of 248 charges.

“The trafficking of drugs in our city happens not only in the downtown, but also in the vast majority of communities in our city. This is a complex social issue that will take a collective effort to resolve. Enforcement is only one part of the equation and we will remain dedicated to doing what we can to keep our citizens safe,” said CPS Insp. Kevin Forsen in a release.

Police say meth seizures have increased exponentially over the last five years and that the number of cases exceeded 1000 last year, which is a 20 percent increase over 2017.

Investigators seized drugs and weapons during the investigation:

Crack Cocaine – 42.1 grams

Cocaine – 89.2 grams

Methamphetamine – 79.4 grams

Fentanyl – 4.4 grams

Heroin – 32.5 grams

MDMA – 5.1 grams

LSD – 24.5 grams

Cannabis – 6.9 kilograms

Two handguns

One shotgun

Three replica handguns

Brass knuckles

Nine knives (found on separate individuals at time of arrest)

Crossbow

Baton

Charges have been laid against the following people:

Alyssa Lorraine Chittick, 32

Ayanna Deslauriers, 18

Appolonia Lynn Novish Sarain-Stump, 30

Arnold Aloysius Thompson, 50

Bernanu Woldu, 59

Bradley Brandsma, 28

Brandan Thomas HUNT, 27

Brandon Richard James Krewenchuk, 23

Brett Timothy Breaker, 28

Bruce Richard Smith, 59

Calvin Geoffrey McKay, 35

Chelsea Burnham, 27

Darren Bird, 49

Donald George Sutherland, 35

Eric Lee Evenson, 35

Faadeel Abdinasir Mahamed, 27

Fabian Floyd McKenzie, 59

Falcon Featherwolf Dorion, 20

Glen Bernard Meadows, 51

James McClean, 48

Jody Desiree Whitequills, 42

Johnathon Ambrose Gorgerat, 32

Jordan Michael Warbey, 24

Karla Hansen-McClean, 48

Keith Clayton Dyke, 36

Leslie Richard Big Sorrel Horse, 56

Logan Auest, 29

Mark Ding Pious, 24

Maygan Feher, 31

Melissa Caylene White, 34

Melissa Kaplin, 34

Mohamed Mohamed, 25

Ricky Matthew Bear, 37

Robel Sium, 33

Robin Melissa Marie Fiddler, 34

Samantha Sarah Strong, 28

Sheldon Ernie Moore, 37

Terri Fredericks, 56

Thomas Edwin Fox, 39

Timothy John Herget, 50

Travis Dwight Lindsey, 40

Victor Julian Oleszczuk, 30

Wesley John Crazybull, 52

Police say the charges include 42 counts of breach of conditions and 29 outstanding warrants for offences that were unrelated to the investigation

To report drug houses contact the Drug Tip Line by calling 403-428-8100, or by email at drugtips@calgarypolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or online at calgarycrimestoppers.org.