    Deadline approaching for Lethbridge waste diversion report for businesses and organizations

    Lethbridge business owners and organizations are being reminded the deadline for the annual waste diversion report is just around the corner.

    All organizations and businesses need to submit the mandatory report by Jan. 31.

    Home-based businesses are excluded from the requirements of the bylaw, as they are subject to the residential waste, organics and recycling requirements.

    The city said the industrial, commercial and institutional sector has represented nearly two-thirds of all landfilled waste in Lethbridge each year.

    The report is designed to increase the landfill diversion rate and reduce business waste. Over half of the waste at the landfill comes from the city's business sector. The requirements were developed to help the sector reduce waste and to align with the City of Lethbridge's goal to reduce business waste by 45 per cent by 2030.

    The report can be found on the City of Lethbridge website.

