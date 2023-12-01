Deadly crash between CTrain and vehicle under investigation by Calgary police

Calgary police say one person was killed in a collision between a vehicle and a CTrain on Friday morning.

The crash happened just before noon on westbound Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail N.E.

Police say the CTrain hit the vehicle, causing it to roll down an embankment and come to rest on CP Rail train tracks.

There were two people in the car, one of whom had to be freed from the vehicle by firefighters.

"Our fire crews extricated one person from the vehicle in life-threatening condition and two of our firefighters accompanied paramedics and the patient to the hospital to support CPR en route," said spokesperson Carol Henke.

Police say that victim later died in hospital.

The other person in the car didn't require hospitalization.

No one on the CTrain was injured.

The incident caused the closure of westbound Memorial Drive N.E. at southbound Deerfoot Trail.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧



Westbound Memorial Drive N.E. at southbound Deerfoot Trail is closed due to a vehicle vs. CTrain incident.



Please use alternative routes & avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/io2YwI27p2 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 1, 2023

Calgary Transit posted to social media saying that CTrains on the Blue Line will only service the "soutbound side" between the Zoo LRT and Franklin LRT stations.