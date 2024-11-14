CALGARY
    • Deadly head-on crash near Drumheller under investigation

    RCMP say one person was killed in a head-on crash near Drumheller, Alta., on Thursday.

    The collision happened on Highway 9 near Highway 836 at roughly 7 a.m., and involved a semi-truck with no trailer and a sedan.

    RCMP say the driver of the sedan, a male from Carbon, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries, but two others who were inside the semi were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The cause of the collision isn't yet known.

    RCMP are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 403-823-7590.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

