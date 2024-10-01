Death in Cityscape not criminal in nature, Calgary police say

Calgary police say a death in the community of Cityscape is not criminal in nature.

At 9:40 p.m. on Monday, police were called to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Cityside Manor N.E. for reports of someone in medical distress.

When officers arrived, they found a body in the home.

Though police initially said the death was suspicious, a 1 p.m. update from police confirmed the death wasn't criminal.

Two people were also found dead inside a home in Penbrooke Meadows on Sunday.

In that incident, police responded to a disturbance in a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E. at 11:30 a.m.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate those deaths and no further details are being provided.

