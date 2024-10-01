Death in Cityscape not criminal in nature, Calgary police say

CALGARY
    Calgary police say a death in the community of Cityscape is not criminal in nature. 

    At 9:40 p.m. on Monday, police were called to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Cityside Manor N.E. for reports of someone in medical distress.

    When officers arrived, they found a body in the home.

    Though police initially said the death was suspicious, a 1 p.m. update from police confirmed the death wasn't criminal. 

    Two people were also found dead inside a home in Penbrooke Meadows on Sunday.

    In that incident, police responded to a disturbance in a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E. at 11:30 a.m.

    The homicide unit has been called in to investigate those deaths and no further details are being provided.

    Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

