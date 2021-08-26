CALGARY -- The University of Calgary says the vast majority of its course offerings will involve in-person learning, despite the decision of some instructors to move classes online.

In a statement to CTV News sent Thursday, U of C officials said roughly 88 per cent of fall courses would be conducted in the traditional mode of instruction for students.

"As we approach fall 2021, the University of Calgary has remained focused on providing in-person experiential research and learning opportunities students, including for internships and student work placements," read the statement. "We’ve also heard from our students how vital being on campus is to their university experience. Our services, extra-curricular activities and in-person study opportunities are also available again.

"The University of Calgary is committed to ensuring a safe return to campus this fall. We are launching a Rapid Testing and Vaccination Status prograam on Sept. 1 to facilitate our return to campus. We are also a highly vaccinated community, and we are dedicated to easing barriers to vaccination for our students, faculty, and staff."

Faculty members were recently permitted to alter how courses would be offered ahead of the fall term, with consideration for requests of students seeking remote learning. Enrolled students were notified when courses were shifted online.

The university recently announced that COVID-19 vaccinations and masks would not be mandated, but would be encouraged for the fall semester.

An opt-in survey of U of C students and staff conducted earlier this month garnered more than 11,400 responses with 92.8 per cent of staff and 24.8 per cent of students saying they are currently fully vaccinated.