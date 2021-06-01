CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services will open a drive-thru COVID-19 immunization centre starting Monday in northeast Calgary.

The Deerfoot North Clinic, located at 911 32 Avenue N.E., will offer vaccinations by appointment only, seven days a week, between 8:20 a.m. and 9:20 p.m.

Up to 1,000 appointments can be scheduled per day.

The clinic was previously used to do COVID-19 tests, but will now offer exclusively vaccinations.

People receiving a vaccination shot will be required to stay in their car, and to remain on site for up to 15 minutes after receiving a shot, the same as at any AHS vaccination centre. You also must wear a face mask during your vaccination appointment.

AHS asks that vehicles be limited to four people per vehicle. All need to have a vaccination appointment to receive one. Please bring an AHS card and picture ID.