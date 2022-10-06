Delay behind them, UCP set to begin to announce results

Following an hour and a half delay, the United Conservative Party set to release results of its leadership vote on Thursday.

The first ballot is expected to be delivered shortly.

If no winner is realized at that point, the next results, incorporating voters' second choices for leader, will be announced a short time later.

Originally, the UCP event and leadership results were expected to begin at 6 p.m. MT but were delayed.

More than 250 volunteers were called in to help count the ballots that consisted of approximately 82,000 mail-in ballots.

Officials say people also cast their ballots in-person at Calgary's BMO Centre, saying that traffic was "steady but manageable."

Underway at the BMO Centre. pic.twitter.com/5se3hphnSS — Timm Bruch (@TimmCTV) October 7, 2022