CALGARY -- Smoke flared up from a wildfire west of Calgary on Monday, but officials say it remains under control.

The Devil's Head wildfire has been burning about five kilometres north of Lake Minnewanka, near Banff National Park, since Sept. 4.

As of Monday, its size is estimated at 697 hectares.

"It’s still classified as under control and only burning within its expected parameters," a provincial spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are monitoring it with a crew on the ground and air support."

The blaze was started by an abandoned campfire.