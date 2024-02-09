Didsbury RCMP arrest suspects, lift shelter-in-place order

A shelter-in-place order issued for rural residents near Didsbury, Alta., on Friday, was lifted after police arrested two people.

At 7:45 a.m., Didsbury RCMP said two suspects were spotted west of Carstairs.

Officials said the man and woman were on foot and were believed to be armed.

RCMP asked residents between Township Road 302 and Highway 580, and Range Road 15 and Range Road 20, to shelter in place, lock their doors and call 911 with any sightings of suspicious persons.

At about 9:30 a.m., police announced the pair had been arrested.

Further details on the situation are expected to be released later on Friday.

Carstairs is located approximately 65 kilometres north of Calgary.