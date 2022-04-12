Diesel spill shuts roads in southeast Calgary

Roads have been shut down in southeast Calgary as emergency crews deal with a diesel fuel spill.

Closures include:

Northbound and southbound 52nd Street S.E. between 114th Avenue and 106th Avenue S.E.;

Eastbound and westbound 110th Avenue S.E. between 50th Street and 52nd Street S.E., and;

Eastbound and westbound Dufferin Boulevard S.E. between 52nd Street and 54th Street S.E.

Calgary police said in a social media post just before 7 p.m. the closures are expected to be in place for several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police said upward of 35,000 litres of fuel spilled and the Wednesday morning commute could be impacted.