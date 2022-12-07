'Different set of rules than apply to the rest of us': Smith wants federal carbon tax plan answers 

Premier Danielle Smith is challenging the federal carbon tax plan as, when it's fully implemented, she says Albertans will pay 37 cents in federal carbon tax per litre compared to 23 cents in Quebec. (file) Premier Danielle Smith is challenging the federal carbon tax plan as, when it's fully implemented, she says Albertans will pay 37 cents in federal carbon tax per litre compared to 23 cents in Quebec. (file)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina