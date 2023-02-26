Dinos advance to Canada West finals with win over Huskies

The University of Calgary Dinos men's hockey team advanced to their first Canada West final since 2015 Saturday night, scoring six straight goals to eliminate the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 6-1.

Saskatchewan scored first, barely a minute into the game, when Vince Loschiavo lifted one past Dino goalie Carl Tetachuk.

Halfway through the first period at Father David Bauer Arena, Huskie captain Connor Hobbs was given a five-minute major and game misconduct that led to two goals by Max Patterson.

The Dinos take Game 3 against the Huskies to advance to the Canada West finals! #GoDinos pic.twitter.com/VUbAljP7VU — UCalgary Dinos Men's Hockey 🏒 (@DinosMHKY) February 26, 2023

In the second period, Connor Guetenberg and Zach Wytinck added to the lead, making it 4-1.

After the Huskies pulled the goalie with six and a half minutes to go in the third, Josh Maser added a pair of empty-netters for the final margin.

The Canada West final takes place March 3-5 at Father David Bauer Arena, with the Dinos facing either the University of Alberta Bears or UBC Thunderbirds. Tickets go on sale Feb. 26.

The victory also means the Dinos earn a spot in the 2023 U Sports University Cup in Charlottetown in March.