Dinos induct 13th class of Hall of Famers including Wiebe, Wickenheiser

The Calgary Dinos inducted their 13th class of Hall of Famers on Monday night during a celebration at the Fairmont Palliser downtown.

Olympic gold medallists – Erica Wiebe in wrestling and hockey phenom Hayley Wickenheiser – as well as Super Bowl champ Dan Federkeil and star sprinter Sam Effah make up the athletes in the class of 2024.

"I'm so proud to be a Dino," Wickenheiser said.

"I owe a lot to the University of Calgary and so many people there that helped me along the way."

Wickenheiser said it was particularly "cool" to be inducted with this class – people she knew and saw around.

Wiebe called the night "surreal."

"I'm super proud to be called a Dino, and super proud to be called a Calgarian as well."

Gord Franson is the inductee in the builder category for his more than half a century with the Dinos as a coach, historian, team manager and soccer supporter.

"It's a tremendous honour," Franson said.

"It's been a tremendous experience working with young men over the years, and to see them go off and graduate and go into different fields."

And inducted in the coach class is Les Gramantik for more than four decades in track and field, and coaching Team Canada in a number of international events.

"It's an amazing honour," Gramantik said.

"It's an amazing group. ... It's a very nice compliment to what we've done."