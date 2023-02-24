Dinos men's hockey season on the brink after stunning loss to University of Saskatchewan

The University of Calgary Dinos men's hockey team woke up from a dream season Friday morning facing the possibility that it actually was all a dream.

That's because the Dinos, who rode into Thursday night's Canada West semi-final match with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on a 23-game winning streak, had it snapped, and now their playoff run is one loss from ending.

They scored first, on a goal from Tyson Upper, but the Huskies came back to take the lead 3-1 after two periods, on goals from captain Connor Hobbs, Jaxan Kaluski and Jared Dmytriw.

Jake Gricius scored on a power play to get the Dinos to within one, then a minute later did it again, tying the score.

However, at 8:53 Shane Collins scored to give the Huskies the lead, then with just over a minute left, Justin Ball scored into an empty net to give Saskatchewan the stunning victory.

Game 2 of the best-of-three semi-final goes Friday night at Father David Bauer Arena. The first 250 U of C students get in free.

Puck drop is 7 p.m.