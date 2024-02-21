Dinos vs. Cougars: Battle of Calgary U Sports style takes to the ice this week

For the first time since 2015, the University of Calgary Dinos and the Mount Royal University Cougars will take to the ice in a men’s hockey playoff series.

Dinos’ captain Noah King says it’s about time.

“I think it’s a big rivalry so I’m very excited,” said the 24-year-old defenceman.

“We don’t like them and they don’t like us so it’s always fun. They’re a very good team and I think we know what they bring and they’ve probably done their pre-scout on us as well. I think we’ve just got to be physical, be simple and play our game and we’ll be fine.”

Not much separates the two teams

The Dinos finished second in the Canada West standings with 44 points. The Cougars were right behind them in third with 43 points.

The two teams faced each other six times in the regular season with each team winning three games.

The Cougars took both ends of the Crowchild classic, beating the Dinos 3-2 in a shootout at the Scotiabank Saddledome and then beating them by that same score the following night at Father David Bauer Arena.

Cougars forward Robbie Fromm-Delorme says the playoffs are a whole different animal.

“Obviously we came out on top which was huge but it’s playoffs now and that doesn’t really matter,” said the 21-year-old forward.

“We kind of look at it that we’re going into it even. There’s no wins or losses up until this point and it’s a fresh start. What happened a few weeks ago doesn’t really matter anymore.”

Hoping for big crowds

One thing both teams would like is to have huge crowds for the best of three series. Dinos' goaltender Carl Tetachuk says it always makes for a better atmosphere when there are a lot of people in the stands.

“Yeah for me especially as a goalie I love seeing that atmosphere,” said 23-year-old Tetachuk.

“It makes the game a lot more exciting and emotionally exciting. Seeing all of those fans cheering us on it’s always a good advantage to have.”

Cougars want more

Last year the Dinos made it all the way to the national championship. That’s something the Cougars men's team would love to do for the first time. Captain Connor Blake says he’d love to be part of that history.

“I want to get through the Dinos, get to a Canada West Championship and ultimately go to the National Championships, especially in my last year,” said 25-year-old Blake.

“But again you can’t look too far ahead. They’re a great team, they won last year and know what it’s about. For me, it’s just bringing my team along and creating history for the Cougars.”

All games in the best-of-three series will be played at Father David Bauer arena. Game one is on Thursday night. Game two goes on Friday night and game three, if necessary, will be played on Saturday night.