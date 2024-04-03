Diplo performing in Calgary during 2024 Stampede

American DJ Diplo will be performing in Calgary this summer under his country music moniker Thomas Wesley.

Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, will play at the 2024 Badland Music Festival on Monday, July 8.

Diplo released the country album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil in 2020, featuring the single Heartless featuring Morgan Wallen and Lonely featuring the Jonas Brothers.

The 2024 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5-14.

The Badlands popup Stampede tent is pitched at 725 Ninth Ave. S.W. every summer during the 10-day event.

Other artists set to perform include Swedish House Mafia on Sunday, July 7 and John Summit on Tuesday, July 9.