Disappointed Western Canadian travellers discover bitter truth about airfares that seemed too good to be true
A bunch of would-be Alberta globetrotters woke up Friday morning to a few airfares that sounded too good to be true.
According to YYC Deals, the popular web site that scours the web for unbeatable airfares, Flight Hub was offering what appeared to be stunningly cheap round-trip airfares between Lethbridge and Medicine Hat and European destinations such as Dublin, London and Paris.
According to YYC Deals research, there were round-trip flights for $155 being offered between Lethbridge and Dublin, around $242 between Lethbridge and London or $302 between Lethbridge and Paris.
The fares were likely "mistake fares," YYC Deals' Myden wrote.
"WestJet's mistake fares to Europe seem to pop up every few years. Sometimes they've worked out, other times they haven't."
"It's always tough to know if tickets will be issued in a situation like this, so proceed with caution," Myden added. "If you do attempt to book these, do not book anything non-refundable for at least 48 hours."
YYC Deals updated its page throughout the morning showing that a number of people booked flights.
"Just booked YEG to LGW return for $232 CAD," wrote Peter, "and looks like its been confirmed (received a Westjet confirmation number). Will update if anything changes."
Caitlin said, "I booked October 19-27 YEG to DUB and it was $212 RT! A friend booked for the same dates from YELLOWKNIFE (!!!) and also got under $300 prices. I've received a Westjet code and an eTicket number. Hope it works!"
A Friday morning search did yield some astonishingly affordable airfares to Dublin and London, alongside other return fares of around $1,600.
One return trip flight between Oct. 10 and Oct. 20 from Lethbridge to Dublin was advertised for $212 round trip.
Calgary resident Riley and his fiancee booked a pair of round-trip tickets between Lethbridge and Paris (via Calgary) with an airfare that totaled $337.26.
REVERSAL OF FORTUNE
However, you know what they say about when something appears to be too to be true.
Friday night at 10:22 p.m., Riley received a text message.
"We regret to inform you that WestJet has request us to cancel your reservation as result of a third-party error that occurred during the booking process.
"A full refund will be processed back to the original form of payment within the next few business days."
Saturday morning, a WestJet spokesperson confirmed that the too-good-to-be-true airfares were in fact not true.
"On Friday, we were made aware of a third-party error resulting from a version update on its system that caused WestJet fares to display incorrectly on a limited number of third-party websites," it said.
After buying a super-cheap flight to Europe, the following text was received cancelling the flight
"It is important to note that WestJet has not made any changes to our fare pricing and these fares were unfortunately displayed in error.
"Immediate actions were taken to correct the issue; and we worked with these third-parties to notify those impacted as quickly as possible.
"We understand how frustrating this situation has been for those who booked. Any guest impacted will receive direct communication via the third-party website they booked through."
According to Riley, everyone appears to be getting their money back, "but no option to rebook.
"I had doubts about this deal," he added. "That's why I confirmed it with Flighthub via online chat and they confirmed and said don't worry."
CTV News has reached out to YYC Deals and Flighthub for comment.
FLIGHTHUB STATEMENT:
Saturday afternoon, Flighthub issued a statement.
"Thank you for bringing this to our attention and please extend our sincere apologies for the inconvenience," it said.
"Unfortunately, for a short period of time yesterday, some invalid WestJet fares were made available to book via a third-party technology platform that is used by WestJet and other airlines to distribute tickets to travel agencies such as FlightHub. The error was made by the third-party provider (which is neither FlightHub or WestJet).
"We at FlightHub quickly disabled access to these fares once we determined that they were invalid and coordinated with WestJet to determine a mitigation plan."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
Privacy Act allows disclosure for inmate transfers, Mendicino said it restricts them
Soon after Canadians were told privacy law was preventing them from learning why notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison, the federal privacy watchdog was reminded behind the scenes that there are ways around it.
Heat wave bakes southern Europe, sparking warnings to stay inside, drink water and limit exercise
Italian health officials intensified heat warnings as southern Europe began a brutally hot week on Monday with temperatures expected to top 40 C -- or 104 F -- on a continent already overburdened by tourists.
Baa-gain? Iconic sheep sweater worn by Diana could fetch US$50,000 at auction
A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the late Diana is expected to sell for more than US$50,000 at auction.
'Saddened but not shocked': Gender studies professor concerned about fallout from triple stabbing in university classroom
After a stabbing at the University of Waterloo left three people injured, one professor explains how staff members at her university are evaluating the safety of their own classrooms.
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Edmonton
-
RCMP ask for help finding person 'struggling' in North Saskatchewan River
RCMP are looking for a person who may be struggling in the North Saskatchewan River.
-
89-year-old man recovering in hospital after random attack in downtown Edmonton
An Alberta man is calling for better approaches to treating people with a mental illness, after his 89-year-old father was hospitalized following a random attack in downtown Edmonton last week.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke clears and steady rain rolls in
After a weekend of smoky conditions, the air quality health index has lowered to the "moderate risk" range in Edmonton this morning.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver, Burnaby top Canada's most expensive rental markets: Rentals.ca
It likely won't come as a surprise to Vancouver residents, but the city remains Canada's most expensive rental market, according to a report by Rentals.ca.
-
Canadian film, TV workers feel sting of twin Hollywood writer and actor strikes
Canadian film and television workers are feeling the sting of twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors. One agent says many of her clients haven't worked since winter because U.S. studios anticipated job action and scaled back orders.
-
Alaska earthquake highlights tsunami risk for coastal communities
A major earthquake late Saturday night off the coast of Alaska briefly caused concern about the possibility of a tsunami along the British Columbia coast.
Atlantic
-
North American Indigenous Games officially open in Halifax as prime minister attends
The North American Indigenous Games officially kicked off Sunday evening with the prime minister in attendance, as thousands of Indigenous athletes from across the continent filled the main hockey arena in Halifax.
-
Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine shut down again over reports of rock fall
The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down again following reports of a rock fall on Saturday.
-
Enterococci bacteria found in Nova Scotia beaches
Known for its scenic beauty and as a favourite destination to cool off for locals and tourists alike, Queensland Beach and Bayswater Beach are temporarily closed due to water quality concerns.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay police catch driver travelling over 100 km/h in 40 km/h zone
An excessive speeder has had their vehicle impounded and is facing a large fine after being caught travelling over 100 km/h in a 40 km/h zone, police in Oak Bay said.
-
Everything you need to know about the Victoria Grand Prix this weekend
On Sunday, hundreds of cyclists and thousands of spectators will spill into the streets for the Victoria Grand Prix bike race.
-
Divorced couple remarry 55 years after first marriage
They say marrying your first love is amazing, but marrying your first love, one last time, is even better.
Toronto
-
Toronto entrepreneur pledges $20K to house refugees stuck on city streets
A Toronto entrepreneur has personally pledged to donate at least $20,000 to house refugees who have been camped out in downtown Toronto for weeks.
-
Public vigil planned for mother of 2 killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
-
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
Montreal
-
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
-
Chance of showers early in the week will help Quebec forest fire fighters
The weather conditions that Environment Canada was forecasting on Monday for the start of the week in the Nord-du-Québec region were only likely to give a small helping hand to teams battling major forest fires, particularly in areas on the outskirts of James Bay.
-
WATCH: Former farm girl rescues young owl from side of busy Montreal street
Montreal resident Carrie MacPherson spotted an injured Norther Saw-whet owl on the side of a busy street and rescued the bird as it would have surely died before turning it over to a veterinary hospital.
Ottawa
-
Hwy. 417 reopens for Monday morning commute after Bronson Avenue bridge replaced
Highway 417 reopened between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street on Monday morning, after the busy highway was closed all weekend for the replacement of the Bronson Avenue bridge.
-
'Inappropriate' and 'Upsetting': Veteran councillor criticizes Ottawa mayor's calls to open Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles
Ottawa Coun. Jeff Leiper says it is inappropriate for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to publicly and privately call on the National Capital Commission to reopen Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles this summer.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Hydro Ottawa, union set to return to the bargaining table
Hydro Ottawa and the union representing its workers return to the bargaining table today, as a strike by approximately 400 employees nears the end of a third week.
Kitchener
-
Motorcycle driver in Woolwich crash has died
The motorcycle driver who was injured in Saturday’s crash in Woolwich Township has died.
-
Police interaction at Pinehurst Conservation Area results in injury, SIU invokes mandate
Ontario’s police watchdog will be investigating an interaction at Pinehurst Conversation Area that resulted in someone getting hurt.
-
Rural cemeteries targeted by lawn equipment thieves
Waterloo Regional Police say thieves have stolen lawn equipment from cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich Townships.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN stands in support of blockade of Winnipeg landfill
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is standing in support of a blockade of a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to have been dumped.
-
Trevor Harris to miss time following serious knee injury
Riders quarterback Trevor Harris is set to undergo surgery after he sustained a tibial plateau fracture during Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
-
Sask. hiking expert gives his picks for the best summer hikes
With summer in full swing, there's no better time to enjoy the outdoors in Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
-
Police say a man from southern Ont. was driving 180 km/h on Hwy. 11
A 23-year-old driver from Brampton, Ont. is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
Winnipeg
-
‘Ethan Boyer way will be open’: Brady Road Landfill protestors
Protestors at Camp Morgan say the main road into Brady Landfill will reopen, but do not know when.
-
'An experience all in itself': Manitoba's drive-in theatres still going strong
Summer movie season is in full swing, and many Manitobans are still choosing to see new Hollywood releases like Barbie and Oppenheimer at one of the province's three remaining drive-in theatres.
-
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Regina
-
Misha Pavelick's accused killer to make second court appearance
The man accused of killing Misha Pavelick at a high school graduation party in 2006 when he was 17 will be back in a Regina courtroom on Monday.
-
Connor Bedard signs entry-level contract with Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Monday that they’ve signed Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard to a three-year entry-level contract.
-
Sask. RCMP checked 4,500 vehicles over 3 days at stop check in Chamberlain
Saskatchewan RCMP said approximately 4,500 vehicles were stopped during a three day stop check on Highway 11 in Chamberlain last week.