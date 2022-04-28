DJD to perform world premiere of Family of Jazz Thursday

DJD's new show Family of Jazz opens Thursday night at the company's dance centre at 111 12 Avenue S.E. DJD's new show Family of Jazz opens Thursday night at the company's dance centre at 111 12 Avenue S.E.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Leaders blast cutoff of Russian gas as 'blackmail'

European leaders blasted Russia's decision to cut natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria as 'blackmail,' saying the cutoff and the Kremlin's warning that it might cease shipments to other countries is a failed attempt to divide the West over its support for Ukraine.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina