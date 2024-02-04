CALGARY
Calgary

    Do hippos like snow? Calgary Zoo offers Sparky and Lobi a frosty treat during Sunday snowstorm

    Calgary Zoo's African hippos Sparky and Lobi tried some snow Sunday Calgary Zoo's African hippos Sparky and Lobi tried some snow Sunday
    Calgary Zoo’s hippos stay indoors during the winter, but staff gave them a taste of the season Sunday.

    With a snowstorm blanketing the city, Sparky and Lobi waited patiently to try out a pair of giant snowballs.

    The cool crunch was offered as enrichment, offering the African animals a chance to explore the different temperature and texture.

    The hippos seemed curious about the pallet cleanser, but appeared to prefer their next course -- their usual meal of crisp hay.

