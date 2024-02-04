Do hippos like snow? Calgary Zoo offers Sparky and Lobi a frosty treat during Sunday snowstorm
Calgary Zoo’s hippos stay indoors during the winter, but staff gave them a taste of the season Sunday.
With a snowstorm blanketing the city, Sparky and Lobi waited patiently to try out a pair of giant snowballs.
The cool crunch was offered as enrichment, offering the African animals a chance to explore the different temperature and texture.
The hippos seemed curious about the pallet cleanser, but appeared to prefer their next course -- their usual meal of crisp hay.
