'Do not see this impacting the relationship': Lethbridge officials not concerned by CTA review of Flair Airlines

A Flair Airlines plane arrives at the Region of Waterloo International Airport (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener) A Flair Airlines plane arrives at the Region of Waterloo International Airport (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina