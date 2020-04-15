CALGARY -- Avoiding hospitals due to fears over the pandemic or concerns that medical staff are overwhelmed could put people dealing with non-coronavirus health matters at risk.

The death of a non-COVID-19 patient prompted a Calgary doctor to post a tweet urging people who are in need of medical attention to seek help right away.

"I certainly don’t think we’re overwhelmed and people need to hear that," said Dr. Jeff Shaw who is a cardiologist doing an intensive care unit fellowship at the Foothills Medical Centre.

"What’s difficult is to think about cases that could have gone a different way, perhaps."

He said anyone with symptoms of a heart attack or other urgent health concerns should seek help immediately.

"If you’re in distress just come to the hospital through 911," he said.

He added if you’re unsure you should call 811 for advice on whether to go to the hospital.