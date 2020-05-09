CALGARY -- Wera, a four-year-old terrier cross, has found her way home to a Calgary-care organization after fraudsters tricked the dog's foster family.

Barc's Rescue says the dog was living with a family in Chestermere when someone contacted them to say they had adopted the pet.

A group of individuals came and collected Wera, but when Barc's learned of the situation, they said there was no such arrangement and came to the assumption the dog was stolen.

Their suspicions were confirmed when they received an anonymous phone call from someone who said they had Wera in their possession and would only hand her over if they were given $500.

Now, after Wera's story was shared on CTV News, Barc's says the dog has been returned.

"The person saw posted on Facebook and a link to your story and called to return the dog," said Chris Sousa, a volunteer transport coordinator with Barc's, said in an email to CTV News. "He just wanted to do the right thing."

Sousa says Wera was rescued from a puppy mill in Texas and brought to Alberta by the organization.