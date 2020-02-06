CALGARY -- Calgary-based WestJet Airlines says anyone who boards one of its flights with a pooch meant to be sold, adopted or handed over to a rescue organization must put them in the cargo hold.

The company announced the new restriction Thursday, saying the change wasn't their idea, but was what they were "subject to" as a result of a recent change by the Canada Border Services Agency.

The CBSA says all dogs coming into Canada for sale, rescue and adoption, breeding, show or exhibition must be shipped as cargo and should have the proper permits in place in case the dog is younger than eight months old.

WestJet says the new regulation will affect anyone travelling with pets destined for animal welfare organizations or those that will be adopted by someone else.

"Dogs can still continue to be rescued – with the proper documentation and respecting any heat embargos – but must be sent as cargo as per CBSA," the company said in a statement.

WestJet adds anyone who is determined to be travelling with an animal that isn't legally theirs is subject to fines and delays when passing through customs.

The dog will also have to be sent back to its country of origin.