Domestic enrolment rising for Lethbridge post-secondary institutions

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

As a new semester is underway, Lethbridge Polytechnic and the University of Lethbridge say the number of students on campus is on the rise.

“We're about two and three per cent overall mostly coming from our health and wellness centre,” said Marko Hilgersom, Lethbridge Polytechnic registrar.

“We're getting strong growth with (an) increase in seats for some nursing programs as well as health care aids.”

The polytechnic has about 5,500 students enrolled this semester, while the university has close to 8,500.

“We're seeing a slight increase this year, which we're really happy about,” added Kathleen Massey, vice-provost of students at the university.

“Enrolment is up about 1.6 per cent overall.”

With the fall semester now three weeks in, Massey says the increase has a positive impact on both the institution and its students.

“It means (a) more engaging classroom, actually, for the students themselves as they meet new friends and get to know what it is that they'd like to study,” she said. “It just creates a more vibrant community.”

But while the number of domestic students is on the rise, this year's international student enrolment has seen a drop.

Post-secondary's say the federal government's cap on international students is causing the decrease.

“It was a little, not as smooth of a ride for bringing international students this year,” said Hilgersom, adding the polytechnic has seen few international students enrolled this year.

Institutions across Canada have seen a 45 per cent drop in international students as a result of the federal cap on students, citing pressure on housing, health care and other services.

“The changes in practice and policy this year, things were a little delayed,” explained Massey.

“Things were a little confusing because they had changed. I do think that has had an effect. Not only on the University of Lethbridge’s new student enrolment but also across the country.”

Both Massey and Hilgersom say they hope to bring in more international students during the winter and spring semesters.

The new academic year is also the first one for Lethbridge Polytechnic under its new identity – allowing more programs and courses to be offered. Hilgersom hopes to capitalize on the name change.

“A lot of what we see SAIT and NAIT do, we also do right here in southern Alberta,” he said. “So, we're looking forward to kind of benefitting from that name change.”

New admissions for 2025 start Oct. 1.