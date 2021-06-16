CALGARY -- An empty office tower in downtown Calgary is being turned into affordable housing.

The 10-storey Sierra Place office tower at 706 Seventh Avenue S.W. is the former home of Dome Petroleum.

A partnership between HomeSpace Calgary and Inn from the Cold will see the 95,000-square foot, vacant building converted into six floors of affordable housing — comprising 82 units, and four floors of shelter and transitional support services.

The building is Calgary’s first downtown tower to be converted to affordable housing.

Calgary’s downtown office tower vacancies exceed 30 per cent.

Social agencies in the city estimate there is a need for up to 15,000 affordable housing units.

More to come …