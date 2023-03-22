Downtown CTrain platforms get improved lighting, as data shows decline in some city crime in 2023

More than 1,200 security cameras are monitored along the CTrain line, and police officers are dispatched as needed. More than 1,200 security cameras are monitored along the CTrain line, and police officers are dispatched as needed.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden is coming to Canada: Here's what we know about his visit

U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited overnight official visit to Canada. Here's what CTV News has confirmed about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina