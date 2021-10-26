Dreaming of a bright Christmas? Here's what's new at Zoolights this year

CALGARY -

Dinosaurs at the Calgary Zoo will be merry and bright this Christmas.

Officials announced on Tuesday that the prehistoric park will be a part of its annual Christmas lights display for the first time ever in 2021/22.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Zoolights. To celebrate, the zoo is updating some of the annual favourites and adding new attractions.

During Dinos in the Dark, the zoo says visitors will be transported on a mission in which they need to get of the prehistoric park before a volcano erupts.

The Calgary Zoo hosts it's annual Zoolights display. (Photo by Anna Ferensowicz/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Also new this year is The Nutcracker Experience in the ENMAX Conservatory, which the zoo says is a "sparkly salute" to the classic Nutcracker story. There will be a wintery sleigh families can take photos on, giant nutcrackers and a ballerina made entirely of flowers.

This year, the zoo is also hosting a Zoolights Market where you can buy items from local vendors that are either sustainable, recycled or celebrate nature.

There will also be a Chocolate Bar, where visitors can buy gourmet hot chocolate.

The zoo also says one of the most-loved features of Zoolights, the Tunnel of Light, will be updated to be an "immersive and interactive experience."

Other annual attractions at Zoolights returning this year include a skating rink, fire pits, visits with Santa and axe throwing.

The Calgary Zoo hosts Zoolights ever year. (Getty Images)

"We can’t wait to see everyone enjoy the magic of the holiday season, while also supporting wildlife conservation," Calgary Zoo spokesperson Alison Archambault said.

The festive and family-friendly event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for six weeks starting on Nov. 19.

This year, Zoolights will rent out (for free) a special sensory bag for sensory-sensitive visitors.

They also have a sensory experience map available online to help those with sensory sensitivities plan their best route in advance.

Visitors to the zoo who are 12+ are required to show their government-issued ID, along with proof of double vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours or proof of medical exception.

In addition, masks are required inside all zoo buildings.

For more information on Zoolights and to buy tickets you can visit the Calgary Zoo's website.