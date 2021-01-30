Advertisement
Drive-by protest held in Calgary over cutbacks to post-secondary funding
Published Saturday, January 30, 2021 6:24PM MST
CALGARY -- Students and faculty at various Alberta post-secondary schools are raising the alarm about cutbacks to education.
A drive by information picket was held at the minister of advanced education's constituency office on Saturday.
Many are concerned with programs being eliminated and support staff let go.
Some institutions are seeing class sizes increase as well, calling it a detriment to student's learning.
