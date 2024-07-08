CALGARY
Calgary

    • Driver in critical condition after crash

    Police are seen directing traffic past a crash on !4 Street N.W. Officials say one driver was taken to hospital in critical condition. (Supplied) Police are seen directing traffic past a crash on !4 Street N.W. Officials say one driver was taken to hospital in critical condition. (Supplied)
    Share

    A driver is in critical condition following a crash Monday morning in northwest Calgary.

    Officials say one person was taken to hospital after a small car collided with a motorcycle at 14 Street and 64 Avenue N.W.

    It's not know if the victim was the motorcyclist or the driver of the car.

    EMS said the victim is in critical condition.

    The crash is under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Money problems can be an early sign of dementia

    Financial files in disarray. Late payments and last-warning service-cutoff notices. Multiple daily bank withdrawals. Out-of-character purchases. When a family member who has been fairly responsible with money all their lives becomes careless with their finances, it may be one sign of as-yet-undiagnosed dementia.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News