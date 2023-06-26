Driver killed, Fortis Alberta employees injured in highway crash east of Calgary

RCMP say one person was killed and several others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on a rural highway east of Calgary on Monday.

The collision occurred on Highway 550, just outside of the village of Duchess, Alta., at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP say two Fortis Alberta vehicles were parked on the shoulder of the highway when they were hit by a large work truck.

The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old Taber, Alta., man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the deceased," Brooks RCMP said in a news release.

The Fortis employees were outside of their vehicles at the time, conducting electrical repairs in the ditch. RCMP say several of the them were hit by debris from the crash, which caused one to suffer serious injuries.

The crash closed Highway 550 between Highway 36 and Duchess for several hours.

The village of Duchess is located about 170 kilometres east of Calgary.