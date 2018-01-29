A woman was killed on Monday morning when the vehicle she was in crashed over a barrier on Crowchild Trail and burst into flames before hitting a tree at the bottom of an embankment.

Emergency crews were called to Crowchild Trail, near Glenmore Trail, at about 1:45 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Police say a Chevrolet Lumina lost control on the curve of the off-ramp and hit the barrier, sliding along it for over 50 metres, before rolling down a grassy slope.

“A single, sedan-type vehicle, while travelling southbound on Crowchild Trail, went up and over the median, failed to negotiate to go eastbound, crashed into a tree in the community of Lakeview and burst into flames,” said CPS Sgt. Becky Spohr.

Investigators say the car caught on fire and became completely engulfed when it hit a tree at the bottom of the hill.

EMS officials say a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and another woman was pulled from the vehicle by a witness and taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

“What we know at this time is the driver is deceased and a female passenger was transported to hospital,” said Spohr

A collision analyst was called to the scene and police closed the ramp from Crowchild Trail onto eastbound Glenmore Trail for several hours to investigate.

Police say alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

