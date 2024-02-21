CALGARY
    • Driver suffers critical injures after crash with Calgary CTrain

    A crash between a CTrain and a vehicle on Feb. 21, 2024. A crash between a CTrain and a vehicle on Feb. 21, 2024.
    One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries on Wednesday morning after a crash between a vehicle and a CTrain.

    The collision happened on Memorial Drive N.E. on the overpass above Deerfoot Trail just before 8:30 a.m.  

    The vehicle, a Dodge Intrepid, was hit by an eastbound CTrain, according to police.

    The collision caused the Dodge to hit a pole, severing it in half.

    EMS say one person was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

    Police confirm the victim was a man in his late 40s.

    The collision happened in the same area where a vehicle was hit by a CTrain in December 2023, killed one person.

    The crash has closed one lane of southbound Deerfoot at Memorial Drive N.E. and two lanes of Memorial Drive near St. George's Drive N.E.

    Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

