The driver of a gravel truck that was hit by a train in southern Alberta Sunday afternoon was taken to hospital with minor injuries, RCMP say.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Township Road 154-A and Range Road 94, in Cypress County.

Police said the crossing was impassible as the Canadian Pacific Railway train and its contents were still on the tracks.

RCMP were unsure as to when the area would reopen.

Mounties and CPR police are investigating.