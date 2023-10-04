Drug impairment, speed possible factors in fatal collision: Calgary police

Police are investigating drug impairment and speed as possible factors in a fatal crash in northeast Calgary last month.

An 83-year-old man died after being seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision on Sept. 15, police said in a news release Wednesday. The crash occurred around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of 52 Street N.E. and Fourth Avenue N.E.

Police said a stolen GMC Jimmy collided with a Toyota Scion, driven by the 83-year-old man, after entering the intersection on a red light.

The driver of the GMC Jimmy, a 42-year-old man, initially left the scene on foot, but was brought back by a witness.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the GMC, a 32-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

On Oct. 3, police said they were informed that the 83-year-old driver of the Toyota Scion had died as a result of his injuries.

The Calgary Police Service said it is investigating drug impairment and speed, on behalf of the driver of the GMC, as factors in the collision. Charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about this incident or dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.