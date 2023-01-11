Drugs and handguns seized by Strathmore RCMP during traffic stop

Strathmore RCMP say a 22-year-old man faces multiple charges after police say they found him in possession of quantities of drugs and two loaded firearms.

Officials say on Dec. 29, at about 2:30 p.m., RCMP were called to respond to a suspicious vehicle parked near Township Road 244, east of Highway 21.

When officers arrived, they initially believed the vehicle was unoccupied but later determined the driver was still inside.

"Upon approach, a male occupant was found sleeping in the driver seat," RCMP said in a statement. "A scale and a baggie with a white substance was also visible from outside of the vehicle."

Once police saw the possible drugs, they arrested the occupant and removed him from the vehicle. During that process, RCMP say they recovered a .22-calibre handgun from the floor in the driver's seat.

A further investigation discovered:

A loaded 9-mm handgun in a satchel on the passenger seat;

1.4 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine in a clear bag (estimated value $140);

4.8 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine in a pink bag (estimated value $480);

52 grams of light blue pills believed to be fentanyl (estimated street value $10,400); and

30 grams of what is believed to be a cutting agent.

The suspect was brought back to the detachment, where it was determined he was impaired by cannabis.

Oussama Moumi, 22, of Wheatland County, is charged with:

Three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

Two counts of careless use/storage of a firearm;

Two counts of possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm;

Two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence;

Two counts of occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was present;

Two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited firearm;

Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine and fentanyl);

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (.22 calibre handgun was confirmed stolen in a 2013 rural break in near Cochrane); and

Possession of a firearm while prohibited from doing so.

Strathmore RCMP are thanking the resident who came forward and made the initial report about the suspicious vehicle.

"In this case, a simple report led to an arrest, seizure of firearms one of which was linked to a theft in Cochrane, and seizure of dangerous substances capable of untold harm," said Strathmore RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz in a statement.

"Reporting suspicious activity is of great assistance in keeping our communities safe which was evidenced in this investigation."

Moumi was remanded into custody.