Drumheller couple plans to golf, camp after winning $100K on lottery
A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.
Margaret and Allie Molyneux usually play a round on Saturdays, and were in the final stages of getting ready when they checked their ticket.
The Drumheller couple won $100,000 on the June 14 Lotto Max and Extra draw by matching the last six digits of the Extra number: 4013537.
"I’m more happy than excited," Margaret said in a Wednesday news release.
"We have lots of ideas for our winnings."
The pair say they plan to share their winnings with their children, and go golfing and camping together.
“I’m getting a new sink too," Margaret said.
The Molyneuxs purchased their ticket from the Riverside Value Drug Mart in Drumheller.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency for second time in two years
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.
Immigration minister looking into revoking terror suspect's citizenship
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to look into whether the man accused of plotting a terror attack in Toronto should have his Canadian citizenship revoked.
Here's what could be a sign of future cognitive decline
Feeling your life lacks purpose or personal growth may be putting you at risk for cognitive impairment in later life, according to a new study.
Kitten found dead in southwest Calgary in disturbing case of animal abuse
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
Ryan Reynolds had a few questions for Blake Lively's 'It Ends with Us' leading man
Brandon Sklenar, who costars with Blake Lively in the film 'It Ends with Us,' was surprised in an interview by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.
Former Nazi bunker turned into hotel and leisure complex in Germany
At 58 meters tall - just a little taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but with considerably more heft - the St. Pauli bunker in Hamburg, Germany, has dominated the city skyline for just over 80 years.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Baby, dog and man hit by vehicle while walking on Sherwood Park sidewalk: police
A man, an infant and a dog were injured after a crash in Sherwood Park last week.
-
Wildfire smoke returns to Edmonton and it may linger for a few days
Wildfire smoke will be the big weather story for the next few days in the Edmonton area and across much of central and northern Alberta.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Residential street in south neighbourhood closed for police investigation
Police closed a block in the Sakaw neighbourhood in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Lethbridge
-
Drumheller couple plans to golf, camp after winning $100K on lottery
A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.
-
Arguments on sanctions against Medicine Hat’s mayor heard by judge
A Calgary judge heard arguments on Tuesday regarding sanctions against Medicine Hat's mayor.
-
Rural emergency departments struggling with physician shortage
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
Vancouver
-
Fire leaves 4 critically injured, dozens displaced from Vancouver affordable housing
A fire that broke out at an affordable housing development in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight has left several people hospitalized and dozens more displaced.
-
More than one-third of B.C. residents worried about rent, mortgage payments: poll
Most British Columbians are dissatisfied with their current financial situation, with more than one-third of respondents to a recent survey saying they worry "frequently" or "occasionally" about being able to pay their rent or mortgage.
-
B.C. men charged after police uncover drug 'super lab' in Metro Vancouver
Mounties in British Columbia say five men have been charged after federal investigators uncovered a drug-producing "super lab" in Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
More than one-third of B.C. residents worried about rent, mortgage payments: poll
Most British Columbians are dissatisfied with their current financial situation, with more than one-third of respondents to a recent survey saying they worry "frequently" or "occasionally" about being able to pay their rent or mortgage.
-
Calls to keep lighthouse keepers at 2 stations on Vancouver Island
There are calls for the federal government to rescind an order that’s set to pull lighthouse keepers from duty at two stations along Vancouver Island’s famous West Coast Trail.
-
B.C. men charged after police uncover drug 'super lab' in Metro Vancouver
Mounties in British Columbia say five men have been charged after federal investigators uncovered a drug-producing "super lab" in Metro Vancouver.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man loses bid to quash conviction for sexual assault of 17-year-old girl
A Melfort-area man convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl multiple times at a New Year’s Eve party has lost his appeal to get a new trial.
-
'Nothing will move': Concern over rail strike reaches fever pitch in commodity-driven Saskatchewan
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.
-
'Historic moment': Sask. coach for Team Germany returns from Olympics
Connor Jay is back on home court, returning from coaching on the world stage. Jay was the assistant coach for Germany's 5x5 women's basketball team at the Paris Olympics.
Regina
-
Over 4,400 treated in first 6 weeks at Regina Urgent Care Centre
The newly operational Regina Urgent Care Centre has treated more than 4,400 patients since its opening on July 2.
-
Regina man killed in collision near Melville
A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.
-
Sask. man loses bid to quash conviction for sexual assault of 17-year-old girl
A Melfort-area man convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl multiple times at a New Year’s Eve party has lost his appeal to get a new trial.
Toronto
-
Silk products returning to grocery stores following deadly Listeria outbreak
Silk plant-based beverages are returning to grocery stores following a deadly Listeria outbreak linked to a number of recalled products.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency for second time in two years
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.
Montreal
-
Montreal flood: What to do with your garbage, city by city
Municipalities across the Greater Montreal area have implemented special collection plans to help residents figure out what to do with any garbage and debris left behind after Friday's intense storm.
-
Flooded basement cleanup could be a health hazard: How to stay safe
For anyone cleaning their basements, rooms and other areas that sustained heavy water damage during the Aug. 9 storm in Montreal, there are several health risks associated with cleaning up water.
-
'I know it's extremely difficult,' says public safety minister after flooding
Quebec Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel talks of the damage caused by post-tropical storm Debby, including the municipalities still under states of emergency, flooded homes and residents forced from their houses.
Atlantic
-
Ernesto gains hurricane strength, starts move northward towards Bermuda
The National Hurricane Center declared Ernesto a category-one hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the centre of the storm rated as 120 km/h on Wednesday.
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
Halifax issues water quality advisories for 3 beaches
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
Winnipeg
-
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
-
Manitoba bringing back ankle monitors for bail
Ankle monitors are returning to Manitoba for people out on bail.
-
Stabbing on Winnipeg bus sends man to hospital: police
A stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus on Tuesday sent a man to the hospital in unstable condition.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada launching non-stop Ottawa-London Heathrow service in March 2025
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
-
Jewish Federation of Ottawa withdraws from Capital Pride parade following pro-Palestinian statement
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.
-
'Trailblazing' former Ottawa MP, city councillor Marlene Catterall dies
Federal and local politicians are remembering former Ottawa Member of Parliament, city councillor and social activist Marlene Catterall.
Northern Ontario
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
-
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
-
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Barrie
-
Barrie man faces weapons charges following incident involving teen
One man accused of armed robbery faces several charges while police seek to arrest a second following an incident involving a youth in Barrie.
-
-
Accused human trafficker hires serial killer's former lawyer ahead of trial
A registered sex offender accused of human trafficking has hired a new lawyer two months ahead of trial.
Kitchener
-
Paris man wanted for kidnapping after woman assaulted in Wellesley Township
A Paris man is wanted on kidnapping charges.
-
Hold and secure lifted in Wellesley
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has lifted its ‘hold and secure’ warning in Wellesley.
-
'High-risk' Kitchener killer gets statutory release
A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.
London
-
Police issue alert for missing 6 year old in St. Thomas
St. Thomas Police have put out the call for help from the public in locating a missing 6-year-old girl.
-
Late night fire at Dearness Home
No injuries are reported after a late-night fire at Dearness Home in London. Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were called to the home at 710 Southdale Rd east where the sprinkler system had contained the fire.
-
Unclaimed London Ont. ticket wins $500,000 Lotto Max draw
Check your lottery numbers, last night’s draw could see a big winner in our own backyard.
Windsor
-
Complaint launched against Canada Post over paused mail service in Sandwich Town
Windsor West MP Brian Masse has filed an official complaint against Canada Post after he says they paused direct mail service to businesses and single-dwelling residents in Sandwich Town due to ongoing road construction.
-
What you need to know about mpox: WECHU
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are currently zero cases of mpox in the region.
-
Check your tickets: $1-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold in Windsor
OLG is asking anyone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in Windsor for Tuesday’s draw to check their tickets.