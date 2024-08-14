CALGARY
Calgary

    • Drumheller couple plans to golf, camp after winning $100K on lottery

    Margaret and Allie Molyneux won $100K on the June 14 Lotto Max and Extra draw. (WCLC handout) Margaret and Allie Molyneux won $100K on the June 14 Lotto Max and Extra draw. (WCLC handout)
    A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.

    Margaret and Allie Molyneux usually play a round on Saturdays, and were in the final stages of getting ready when they checked their ticket.  

    The Drumheller couple won $100,000 on the June 14 Lotto Max and Extra draw by matching the last six digits of the Extra number: 4013537. 

    "I’m more happy than excited," Margaret said in a Wednesday news release.

    "We have lots of ideas for our winnings."

    The pair say they plan to share their winnings with their children, and go golfing and camping together. 

    “I’m getting a new sink too," Margaret said. 

    The Molyneuxs purchased their ticket from the Riverside Value Drug Mart in Drumheller.

