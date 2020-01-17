CALGARY -- A Calgary man charged with killing his girlfriend and parents in 2018 will stand trial on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder.

A judge made the ruling following a two-week preliminary hearing, which wrapped up Friday.

The bodies of 26-year-old Dustin Duthie's mother, Shawn Boshuk, and stepfather, Alan Pennylegion, were discovered in their Hidden Valley home in July 2018.

Investigators believe Duthie's 24-year-old girlfriend, Taylor Toller, was killed a week earlier.

Her body was discovered in her Applewood apartment.

All three bodies were discovered on July 31, 2018, after police were called for a check on welfare at two residences.

Toller’s family released a statement thanking the community for its support.

"At this time they wish to remember the good that Toller brought to our lives and try not to focus too much on what was taken away," it read.

A trial date has yet to be determined.