Family members of the victims found dead earlier this week inside two Calgary homes are speaking about the loss and police are giving a brief update on the situation.

Police were called to two homes in Calgary on Tuesday, one in the southeast community of Applewood and another in the northwest community of Hidden Valley for a check on welfare.

When officers attended both scenes, they found three bodies that have now been formally identified as Taylor Toller, 24, Alan Pennylegion, 51, and Shawn Boshuck, 52.

Toller's fiance, Dustin Duthie, 25, was arrested and currently faces three counts of second-degree murder.

Officials say that new information in the investigation has led them to zero in on a specific time for Toller's death, but have not been able to confirm the exact details.

"It's believed that she died on or about Thursday July 26. Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who may have been with or have spoken to Toller during that timeframe," said Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta with the CPS Homicide Unit.

Shane Graham, a close friend of the family, spoke on behalf of the family, thanking the CPS, friends and everyone else who has offered support to them at this time.

"The family has been torn apart by the actions of Dustin Duthie this week. It is nothing short of a tragedy that has many ripple effects and has affected many people in different areas."

Graham says they are hopeful that justice will be served in the case.

"As you can expect, this has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone involved. We ask that the privacy of the family be respected as they grieve."

Schiavetta says they have been canvassing the area around both scenes and trying to gather as much CCTV as possible.

He says that they are also still collecting physical evidence from the two scenes too. "We have completed our search in Applewood. We will be completing the search in Hidden Valley fairly shortly. We are still waiting for the results of one autopsy."

The cause of death of the victims will not be released out of respect for the families. The exact motive is still not known.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with costs associated with funerals.