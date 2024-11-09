CALGARY
Calgary

    • Early Friday evening collision at Heritage Drive and 11 Street S.E.

    A pickup truck and car collided Friday night at Heritage Drive and 11Street S.E.

    Paramedics responded to assess those involved, but police said no patients were transported to hospital.

    The collision took place shortly after a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Glenmore Trail and Elbow Drive S.W., and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

