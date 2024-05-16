CALGARY
Calgary

    • Economist Jeff Rubin offers 'A Map of the New Normal'

    Share

    Economist Jeff Rubin has a warning for Canadians – "inflation is part of the new normal."

    Rubin's new book explores how the worldwide response to COVID-19 set economies on track for massive inflation, first at the grocery store and the gas station, and now in wages.

    In A Map of the New Normal: How Inflation, War and Sanctions Will Change Your World Forever, Rubin drills down on the impact of quantitative easing, the printing of new money that enabled the federal government to spend billions of dollars in pandemic relief payments.

    Rubin told CTV News the growth in Canada's money supply "created a powder keg and the sanctions against Russia – the world's largest energy and resource exporter – was all that was needed to blow that powder keg sky high."

    Rubin will speak in Calgary on May 23, at the Central Library in an event for Wordfest.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News