Economist Jeff Rubin offers 'A Map of the New Normal'

Economist Jeff Rubin has a warning for Canadians – "inflation is part of the new normal."

Rubin's new book explores how the worldwide response to COVID-19 set economies on track for massive inflation, first at the grocery store and the gas station, and now in wages.

In A Map of the New Normal: How Inflation, War and Sanctions Will Change Your World Forever, Rubin drills down on the impact of quantitative easing, the printing of new money that enabled the federal government to spend billions of dollars in pandemic relief payments.

Rubin told CTV News the growth in Canada's money supply "created a powder keg and the sanctions against Russia – the world's largest energy and resource exporter – was all that was needed to blow that powder keg sky high."

Rubin will speak in Calgary on May 23, at the Central Library in an event for Wordfest.