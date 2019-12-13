LETHBRIDGE -- Paige Fogen has arrived in Lethbridge from Hawaii, as family members continue to appeal for public support in locating her brother, 26-year-old Marshall Iwaasa.

"I wanted to be around my family, I wanted to see everyone, but I also wanted to see if there’s anything I could do, that would be better done in person."

Iwaasa left Lethbridge for Calgary on November 17th. His burned out truck was found by hikers over a week later at the end of a service road in an isolated area north of Pemberton, B.C.

RCMP conducted a ground search in the area, which led to the discovery of three cell phones and a laptop, as well as other electronics, his current passport, and an old expired passport.

The family says police have looked into his phone and bank records, and confirmed that there has been no recent activity.

Searches of the area have been conducted by helicopter, ground personnel, dogs and underwater at a nearby creek, but RCMP found no sign of him or any human remains.

The search was suspended last week, partly due to poor weather.

On Thursday, the Lethbridge Police Service announced it has assumed carriage of the investigation.

Fogen said it makes sense that Lethbridge police are now leading the investigation.

“Since this is the last place that he was seen. This is the place we grew up in.”

She adds police have been involved with the investigation, checking out any possible tips or leads from the Lethbridge area. She says the family is not aware of any significant information coming forward yet.

"It doesn’t sound like there has been a breakthrough to our knowledge, and that’s why we are still pushing for that public support, and just asking people to keep an eye out for Marshall."

The family says the distance from Lethbridge to Pemberton, a 13-hour drive, means his truck would have had to be refueled at some point. They have appealed to gas stations and convenience stores along any of the possible routes to check their surveillance video for Iwaasa, or his truck, a dark blue 2009 GMC Sierra, bearing Alberta licence plate BLL 1099.

Fogen said the family is concerned, because it is getting close to a month since he went missing and some of the tapes may be overwritten and no longer available.

"It really is crunch time for us, in trying to see if we can get those tapes held or saved."

She says any one of those tapes could provide a clue to where her brotherl was, and they are urging service station or food store owners not to record over their surveillance tapes until they have time to check them out for the period between Nov. 17, when he went missing, and Nov. 25, when his vehicle was found.

In the meantime, a large group of family members have been pitching in to monitor and update their Facebook page.

Fogen said there is so much ground to cover and the community support is vital to finding out where he is, or what happened to him.

"We are so thankful that people have supported our family so much, and I really just can't say thank you enough. I hope that every person out there that has helped us really knows how thankful we are."

She adds the family has no intention of slowing down their efforts. After more than three weeks, Fogen said they are instead focusing on spreading the word and trying to make the campaign even bigger.