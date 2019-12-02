CALGARY -- RCMP say they have received a number of tips on the disappearance of a Calgary man whose truck was found burned-out near Pemberton, B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa was last seen Nov. 17 by family in Lethbridge, when they say he planned to return to his home in Calgary.

He didn't arrive and his truck was later found burned-out on a trailhead near Pemberton, B.C. just over a week later.

A witness who found the truck said there were items strewn all around it including two passports, three cell phones, a smashed laptop, ID cards, toiletry bags and clothing.

RCMP have called the discovery of the truck and items, suspicious.

Search crews and a helicopter were used this past weekend to scour the area once again, without success.

Iwaasa is described as 5-foot 11 (180 centimetres) tall, about 170 pounds (77 kilograms) with brown eyes and shoulder-length hair. He also has a moustache. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, a grey tuque, red high-top shoes and black pants.

Family said he often wears his hair tied back or under a tuque.

His truck was a dark blue 2009 GMC Sierra with the Alberta licence plate BLL 1099.

Iwaasa's sister, Paige Fogen, said he was studying computer programming at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

Fogen said Iwaasa loved the outdoors and hiking, but it would be “weird” if he went hiking in B.C. without telling anyone.

“This is out of character for him,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.