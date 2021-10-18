Election 2021: Calgary city council results by ward

CALGARY -

Monday is more than a mayoral race. There are also 14 council seats up for grabs, including nine that will see new council members elected, (plus a new mayor).

Here's a rundown on the results as they roll in:

Ward 1

Sonya Sharp has been declared victorious. "Thank you to all Ward 1 residents," Sharp said in an emailed statement. "I've got your back. We all came together with hope for our city's future. Now let's get to work."

Sonya Sharp, the new councillor for Ward 1

Ward 2

Jennifer Wyness has been declared victorious. "People ask me what kind of leader I am," Wyness said in an email. "I always said I listen first and speak last. We have all felt isolated at times through the challenges of Covid and economic uncertainty, and there still lay challenges ahead. To work through these challenges, we as Calgarians will need to come together, we will need to be positive, we will need to be empathetic."

Ward 3

Jasmine Mian has been declared victorious.

Former Olympian Jasmine Mian has been declared victorious in Ward 3

Ward 4

Results not yet available.

Ward 5

Results not yet available.

Ward 6

Richard Pootmans has been declared victorious.

Richard Pootmans, who served on city council from 2010 to 2017, is running once again in the October election. (Contributed)

Ward 7

Terry Wong has been declared victorious.

Ward 8

Results not yet available.

Ward 9

Gian-Carlo Carra has been declared victorious.Gian

Ward 10

Andre Chabot has been declared victorious.

Ward 11

Results not yet available.

Ward 12

Evan Spencer has been declared victorious.

Ward 13

Dan McLean has been declared victorious.

Ward 14

Peter Demong has been declared victorious. "I want to offer my sincerest thanks to the people of Ward 14 for placing their trust in me again," said Demong in a statement. "They are my friends and neighbours, and regardless of how they voted today I want everyone to know that they can always reach out to me. Serving as their representative on City Council has been my greatest privilege, but there is more work to be done. I am eager to meet my new colleagues, and begin to collaborate with them to move Calgary forward.