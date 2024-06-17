Elusive Banksy exhibition appears to reschedule Calgary event dates – again
An exhibition featuring the works of the artist Banksy appears to have rescheduled dates for shows in Calgary again, following months of delays and complaints about poor communication from ticketholders.
The World of Banksy website has been updated showing new dates for the Calgary show on Oct. 18-20, 2024. The website says the event is sold out.
The event is marketed as an “immersive” exhibition showcasing the works of the street artist.
Any reference to the upcoming event, that was originally planned for April but rescheduled to June, had previously been removed from the website. The website notes that the “secret location” of the event will be announced one to two weeks before.
Events in several other cities are also back on the schedule for the summer and fall, including Honolulu, Winnipeg, New Orleans, Miami and Dallas.
CTV News has previously spoken with several ticketholders who were unhappy with the communication from the company putting the show on – Lumio Studio.
Lumio Studio alerted ticketholders via email in April that the Banksy art pieces were held up at the border due to issues with U.S. Customs, and despite efforts to expedite the process, the decision was made to push back the show.
After the original show dates were moved, many Calgarians complained that they hadn’t received any further information from the organizers, leading up to and including the rescheduled event dates on June 7, 8 and 9.
They did not receive any response from organizers when they asked for refunds or information about the event’s “secret location.”
Some ticketholders have complained to the Better Business Bureau about the event.
CTV News has reached out repeatedly to Lumio Studio for comment, with no reply as of publishing.
