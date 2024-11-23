CALGARY
    • Emergency water main break disrupts traffic on 5 Avenue North in Lethbridge

    City crews are working to repair an emergency water main break on 5 Avenue North between 28 Street North and 29 Street North Saturday morning.

    The city of Lethbridge posted on its X feed just after 9 a.m. Saturday that eastbound lanes are closed, and traffic will be detoured around the impacted area.

    To keep crews safe, the public is asked to follow posted signs in the area and adjust your driving for current road conditions.

    A snowfall warning is currently in effect for Lethbridge, with up to 35 centimetres of snow predicted for parts of eastern Alberta by Sunday morning.

