CALGARY -- Loblaw Companies Ltd. has confirmed a worker at its Superstore location in Airdrie, Alta., has tested positive for coronavirus.

The company shared the details of the case on Sunday morning, saying the worker tested positive that same day. Loblaw says they worked their last shift at the Real Canadian Superstore, located at 300 Veterans Blvd. N.E., on Oct. 25.

No other information is being released about the employee.

This is the eighth worker affiliated with a Loblaw company store in southern Alberta that has tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 30.

MORE THAN 80 CASES IN AIRDRIE

Cases in the city of Airdrie have dramatically risen over the past week, prompting the province to put the city on its watch list last Monday.

Unlike Calgary, which is under an enhanced status, there are no additional measures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Airdrie.

During the last update, Alberta Health confirmed 81 active cases in Airdrie. There have been 254 cases of coronavirus in the city of approximately 70,000 people during the pandemic.

No one has died and 173 people have recovered.